May 30, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's SSE to raise standard electricity and gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s SSE said on Wednesday it would raise its standard electricity and gas prices, leading to a 6.7 percent increase on average to a typical dual fuel bill.

The price rise, effective from July 11, reflects the impact of higher wholesale and policy costs, SSE said.

Power suppliers in Britain have been under pressure from the emergence of small, cut-price rivals, as well as the cap on retail prices proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

SSE said the price rise equates to an increase of 5.7 percent for gas and 7.7 percent for electricity, meaning 2.36 million customers with SSE Energy Services and M&S Energy will see their bills go up by about 1.50 pounds per week, or 76 pounds per year. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

