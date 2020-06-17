CORRECTED-Britain's SSE annual pre-tax profit beats; sees demand hit for this fiscal year

(Corrects descriptor in paragraph 2 to say company is a renewable power generator and network operator not a big energy supplier after retail business sale)

June 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s SSE Plc on Wednesday posted a better- than-expected annual pre-tax profit, but warned of a hit to its profit for current year due to lower demand for electricity and related services due to the coronavirus crisis.

The renewable power generator and network operator said it estimated coronavirus impact on operating profit of between 150 million pounds ($188.61 million) and 250 million pounds before mitigation for the financial year 2020/21.

Its adjusted profit before tax rose to 1.02 billion pounds for the 12 months ended March 31, beating analysts’ estimates of 959.3 million pounds.