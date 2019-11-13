Utility SSE profit rises; warns of uncertainties ahead of UK elections

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility SSE Plc on Wednesday posted higher first-half adjusted pretax profit, but warned that uncertainties around the UK general election next month and the opposition Labour Party’s campaign for sector’s nationalisation posed a challenging environment.

SSE, one of Britain’s ‘Big Six’ energy firms, reported an adjusted pretax profit of 263.4 million pounds ($337.05 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, up from 229.4 million pounds a year earlier.