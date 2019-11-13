Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 13, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Utility SSE profit rises; warns of uncertainties ahead of UK elections

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility SSE Plc on Wednesday posted higher first-half adjusted pretax profit, but warned that uncertainties around the UK general election next month and the opposition Labour Party’s campaign for sector’s nationalisation posed a challenging environment.

SSE, one of Britain’s ‘Big Six’ energy firms, reported an adjusted pretax profit of 263.4 million pounds ($337.05 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, up from 229.4 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7815 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below