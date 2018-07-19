FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2018 / 2:57 PM / in an hour

Scotland's Beatrice offshore wind farm produces first power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) -

* Beatrice wind farm off the Caithness coast in Scotland has generated power for the first time, operator SSE said on Thursday

* Following installation of the first 7-megawatt (MW) turbine, the wind farm exported power to the National Grid, the firm added

* The 2.6 billion pound ($3.4 billion) wind farm will be completed in spring 2019. It will have capacity of nearly 600 MW and be capable of supplying around 450,000 homes with power

* Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd is a joint venture between SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power Ltd. ($1 = 0.7693 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.