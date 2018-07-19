Scotland's Beatrice offshore wind farm produces first power

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) -

* Beatrice wind farm off the Caithness coast in Scotland has generated power for the first time, operator SSE said on Thursday

* Following installation of the first 7-megawatt (MW) turbine, the wind farm exported power to the National Grid, the firm added

* The 2.6 billion pound ($3.4 billion) wind farm will be completed in spring 2019. It will have capacity of nearly 600 MW and be capable of supplying around 450,000 homes with power

* Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd is a joint venture between SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power Ltd. ($1 = 0.7693 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)