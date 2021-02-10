UPDATE 1-Travel food firm SSP plans 500 mln pounds cash call - FT

(Adds details, background)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British travel food company SSP Group is planning to raise up to 500 million pounds ($692.05 million) from shareholders to ride out the coronavirus-driven collapse in air travel, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The owner of the Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza snack chains is set to undertake a rights issue within weeks, the report said on.ft.com/3qb7l0x.

The move would mark SSP’s second cash call since the pandemic struck, after it raised nearly 216 million pounds through an emergency share issue in March last year.

Travel food firms are grappling with a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and further lockdowns in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, resulting in massive financial losses.

SSP in December said that it expected first-quarter sales to sink 80% due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

SSP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company’s shares have slumped about 50% in the past 12 months.