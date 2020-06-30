Travel food firm SSP to cut up to 5,000 jobs - Sky News

June 30 (Reuters) - British travel food group SSP will cut up to 5,000 jobs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international travel, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The job cuts will be spread across its British operations, and could impact 55% of the 9,000-strong workforce employed by the Upper Crust owner during the peak summer period, Sky News said bit.ly/38eI1yA.

The company is expected to announce the job cuts on Wednesday, according to the report.

SSP, which operates food and beverage outlets in airports worldwide, reported a first-half loss earlier in the month due to coronavirus-led store closures.

