July 1 (Reuters) - British travel food group SSP said on Wednesday it could cut about 5,000 jobs, seeking to restructure and simplify its UK business due to very low passenger numbers even as coronavirus-led restrictions ease.

SSP, which operates food and beverage outlets in airports and train stations, said the job cuts will affect its head office and UK operations.

Sky News first reported the job cuts on Tuesday here here (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)