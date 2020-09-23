Upper Crust owner SSP expects 86% plunge in H2 sales on virus hit

Sept 23 (Reuters) - SSP, the owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza, said on Wednesday it expects overall sales in the second-half to be about 86% lower than last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its food and drink outlets in airports and train stations.

The company expects the second-half revenue to be about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) lower than last year and the operating loss to be in the middle of the 180 million pounds to 250 million pounds range.