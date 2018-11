Nov 21 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc, which operates food and beverage stores in travel locations, said Kate Swann is stepping down as chief executive officer and would be replaced by Simon Smith, currently head of its UK & Ireland region.

SSP, which posted a 19.8 percent rise in underlying operating profit for the full year, also proposed a special dividend of about 150 million pounds on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)