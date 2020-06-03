Corrections News
CORRECTED-Travel food firm SSP launches shares for dividend deal

(Corrects dollar conversion numbers in the second graph)

June 3 (Reuters) - British travel food group SSP launched a shares for dividend deal on Wednesday, aimed at having shareholders reinvest this year’s 6 pence per share payout in the company, as it swung to a first-half loss due to coronavirus-led store closures.

SSP, which operates food and beverage outlets in airports worldwide, posted an underlying pretax loss of 10.7 million pounds ($13.47 million), for the six months ended March 31, compared to a profit of 54.2 million pounds a year ago.

$1 = 0.7946 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

