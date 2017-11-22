SSP Group sees lower like-for-like revenue growth in FY 2018

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Food travel company SSP Group said it expects lower like-for-like revenue growth for full year 2018 due to the current economic uncertainty.
The company, which operates restaurants and bars at travel locations including airports and train stations, reported a 27 percent rise in underlying profit of 162.9 million pounds for the year ended Sept. 30.
At constant currency, revenue rose 11.7 percent to 2.38 billion pounds.
Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair