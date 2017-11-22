UPDATE 1-SSP Group expects slower revenue growth in 2018, raises full-year dividend

(Adds details on dividend, analyst estimates)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - SSP Group said on Wednesday it expects revenue growth to slow to 2-3 percent in its 2018 financial year, citing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

SSP’s shares, however, climbed 5 percent after the company increased its full-year dividend and proposed a special payout.

Like-for-like sales increased 3.1 percent in the year ended Sept. 30, while underlying profit jumped 27 percent to 162.9 million pounds ($216 million).

Revenue rose 11.7 percent to 2.38 billion pounds, excluding the effects of currency change.

The latest results were driven by increased passenger traffic at airports that more that offset weakness in sales at railway stations.

The company said its rail business in the UK and continental Europe continues to be hurt by recent attacks, strikes in some markets and disruptions due to station redevelopments in London.

Barclays analysts estimated revenue growth of 2.5 percent for full year 2018, and raised their earnings before interest and tax estimate to 176 million pounds for the year.

The brokerage retained its “overweight” rating on the stock and raised it price target by 4 percent to 650 pence per share.

SSP declared a dividend of 8.1 pence for the year and proposed a 100 million pound special dividend. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)