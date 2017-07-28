China's Sanyuan Foods, Fosun to buy St Hubert shareholders

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group plan to buy the two controlling shareholders in French cheese and yoghurt maker St Hubert for 625 million euros ($733 million), they said on Friday.

Sanyuan and Fosun said they had signed an agreement to acquire Brassica TopCo S.A. and PPN Management SAS, which are controlling shareholders of St Hubert.

Sources had told Reuters western buyout funds had dropped out of the auction earlier.

The deal comes even as Beijing scrutinises overseas acquisitions, which include everything from soccer clubs and hotels to mining firms and chemical makers, to rein in offshore spending by huge Chinese firms.

"The proposed acquisition also introduces healthy and innovative foods into China and is aligned with the government's policy to support and drive technological innovation," Fosun Chairman Guo Guangchang said in the statement.

European private equity company Montagu acquired St Hubert from Dairy Crest Plc. together with its management for 430 million euros in 2012.

The proposed deal will be submitted to St Hubert's workers' council and is subject to approval from relevant competition and regulatory authorities, the statement said.

It reported consolidated net turnover of 129 million euros in the financial year ending in 2016 and has 213 employees. It has more than 40 percent market share in France and almost 70 percent in Italy.

Trading in Sanyuan's shares, suspended since July 17, will resume on Monday. ($1 = 0.8527 euros) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Susan Thomas)