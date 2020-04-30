Financials
April 30, 2020 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

St James's Place cuts dividend as Q1 AUM falls

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British asset manager St James’s Place will cut around one third of its proposed final 2019 dividend as its first-quarter assets under management fell 2% to 101.7 billion pounds ($126.78 billion), it said on Thursday.

The fund manager said it will withhold 11.22 pence of its final 2019 dividend, but will pay 20 pence per share as a second 2019 interim dividend on May 27 2020 to shareholders on the register on May 11 2020.

$1 = 0.8022 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Maiya Keidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
