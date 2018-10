LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Tuesday posted a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly funds under management, boosted by net inflows of client cash and market gains.

Total funds under management at the end of September were 100.6 billion pounds ($130.26 billion), it said in a statement, buoyed by net inflows of 2.5 billion pounds and investment gains of 1.5 billion pounds.