LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Thursday posted a 3.7% increase in fourth-quarter assets under management on the back of net inflows of client cash and market gains.

Total funds under management at December 31 were 117 billion pounds ($153.78 billion), up from 112.8 billion at September 30, boosted by net inflows of 2.4 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)