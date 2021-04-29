UK money manager St. James's Place funds hit record high in first qtr

April 29 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place Plc reported a record 135.46 billion pounds ($189.06 billion) in funds under management in the first quarter on Thursday, as massive government stimulus and aggressive COVID-19 vaccination drives fuelled investor sentiment.

“The moderate growth in new business that we saw in the early weeks of 2021 gathered pace through the quarter as confidence improved and clients sought to commit accumulated savings to longer-term investments,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Croft said. ($1 = 0.7165 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)