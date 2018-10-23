UPDATE 1-St. James's Place Q3 funds pass 100 bln stg on inflows, market gains

* Total funds up 4.1 pct on quarter to 100.6 bln stg

* Net inflows 2.5 bln stg, market gains 1.5 bln stg

* Says on course to meet medium-term objectives (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Tuesday posted a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly funds under management, shrugging off market jitters to take in fresh client money and post market gains.

St James’s Place, which provides face-to-face advice on investments, pensions and tax, said it had continued to see strong demand for its services despite a tough market backdrop that saw investors pull money from a number of money managers.

Total funds under management at the end of September were 100.6 billion pounds ($130.26 billion) from the prior quarter’s 96.6 billion pounds, buoyed by net inflows of 2.5 billion pounds and investment gains of 1.5 billion pounds.

Over the third quarter, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares fell 1.7 percent.

“There remains growing demand for high-quality financial advice, notwithstanding the current macro and geo-political uncertainty,” Chief Executive Andrew Croft said, adding the company was on course to meet its medium-term objectives.

At the end of September, the bulk of SJP’s funds under management - 22 percent - were invested in U.S. equities, with 19.5 percent in fixed income and 18.7 percent in UK equities, it said.