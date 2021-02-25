Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

St James's Place aims for 200 bln stg in FUM by 2025-end as profit jumps

By Reuters Staff

Feb 25 (Reuters) - St. James’s Place posted a 75% surge in annual profit on Thursday, helped by markets’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout, and aims for a target of more than 200 billion pounds ($283.08 billion) in funds under management by the end of 2025.

The wealth manager, part of the FTSE 100 blue-chip index, said the final dividend it withheld during the peak of the pandemic would be paid as an interim dividend during the first quarter of 2021, while it set a full-year dividend of 38.49 pence per share versus 49.71 pence in 2019.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

