FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 1, 2018 / 6:22 AM / in an hour

St. James's Place H1 profits up as funds boosted by net inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James’s Place on Wednesday posted a 23 percent increase in operating profit, boosted by inflows of new client cash.

Operating profit on a European embedded value basis, which discounts future cashflows and is one of the main gauges of performance, was 437 million pounds ($572.30 million), up from 343 million pounds a year earlier, it said in a statement.

That helped underpin a 20 percent increase in the interim dividend to 18.49 pence a share, after the group’s various investment and wealth management products took in net inflows of 5.2 billion pounds, up from 4.3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7636 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.