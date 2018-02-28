FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 7:21 AM / in 8 hours

St. James's Place posts 36 pct increase in FY operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James’s Place on Wednesday posted a 36 percent rise in full-year operating profit, as market gains and strong inflows of client cash boosted total assets to a record high.

Operating profits on a European embedded value (EEV) basis, which discounts future cashflows and is one of the main gauges of performance, were 918.5 million pounds, up from 673.6 million pounds in 2016, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
