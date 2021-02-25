UPDATE 1-St James's Place targets $283 bln in FUM by end-2025 as profit jumps

(Adds background, details from the statement)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - St. James’s Place posted a 75% surge in annual profit on Thursday, helped by markets’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic lows, and set a target of more than 200 billion pounds ($283.08 billion) in funds under management by the end of 2025.

The British wealth manager, which also unveiled plans to cut 200 jobs as it simplifies its business, said the final dividend it withheld during the peak of the pandemic would be paid as an interim dividend during the first quarter of 2021. The company has set a full-year 2020 dividend of 38.49 pence per share, versus 49.71 pence in 2019.

Wealth managers have had a strong run due to a rebound in markets after early 2020, when they recorded outflows amid a selloff over fears of the economic impact from the health crisis. But trillions of dollars in government stimulus steps and vaccination rollouts have supported the recovery.

The company said pretax profit came in at 327.6 million pounds in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, compared with 187.1 million pounds last year. FUM stood at a record 129.3 billion pounds versus 117 billion pounds.

“In the near term, whilst we are encouraged by the moderate growth in new business we have seen in the early weeks of 2021, the external environment remains challenging,” the company said.

“There remains difficult months ahead but as COVID-19 restrictions ease, we are hopeful there will be an economic recovery and we will see a return to more normal growth in new client investments.”

Last month, quarterly results from industry bellwether BlackRock beat analysts’ expectations, while its assets under management touched a record high of $8.68 trillion.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)