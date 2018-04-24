FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 6:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

St. James's Place Q1 assets down 0.9 pct, hit by weaker markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place said total assets fell 0.9 percent in the first quarter, hit by the impact of weaker markets, although it continued to take in net flows of new client money.

Group funds under management at the end of March were 89.9 billion pounds ($125.33 billion), it said in a statement on Tuesday, down from 90.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Net inflows during the period were 2.6 billion pounds, it added. ($1 = 0.7173 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

