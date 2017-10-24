FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. James's Place says Q3 funds boosted by pension demand
October 24, 2017 / 6:17 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

St. James's Place says Q3 funds boosted by pension demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Tuesday posted a 3.2 percent rise in funds under management in the three months to the end of September, boosted by inflows into pension products.

Total funds at the end of September were 85.7 billion pounds ($113.19 billion), it said in a statement, up from 83 billion pounds at the start of the quarter. Net inflows were 2.4 billion pounds, of which 1.4 billion went into pension products. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)

