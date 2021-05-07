St. Modwen Properties gets possible cash offer from Blackstone

May 7 (Reuters) - British property developer St. Modwen Properties said on Friday private equity firm Blackstone has made a possible takeover offer of 542 pence per share.

The company said the cash offer represents a premium of about 21% to the stock’s last close of 448 pence and that its board would be willing to recommend it unanimously should Blackstone make a firm offer at that price. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)