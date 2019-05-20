Switzerland Market Report
Alstom appeals Berlin's decision to buy 1,500 Stadler trains - report

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - French trainmaker Alstom has filed an appeal against Berlin transport operator BVG’s decision to order 1,500 subway trains from Stadler , German broadcaster rbb reported on Monday.

“There is an appeal against the awarding decision, which is why we cannot announce the result,” a BVG spokeswoman said when contacted by Reuters.

Stadler and Alstom declined to comment, saying the tender procedure was still ongoing.

Berlin-based newspapers on Friday reported that BVG had decided to order 1,500 new trains from Stadler through its German subsidiary Stadler Pankow, sending shares of its parent company Stadler to a record high. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)

