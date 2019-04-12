Stadler Rail IPO values Swiss group at 3.8 bln Sfr

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail’s initial public offering issue price has been set at 38 Swiss francs per share, valuing the Swiss group at 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.79 billion), it said on Friday ahead of its market debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The offer price, which Reuters had reported on Thursday, was in the upper half of the original price range of 33 to 41 Swiss francs per share. The free float is expected to be 38.2 percent before exercise of an overallotment option and 43.4 percent if the option is exercised in full.