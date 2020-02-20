Recruiter Staffline CEO resigns following profit warnings

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Recruiting firm Staffline said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Chris Pullen has resigned from its board, weeks after it issued a profit warning due to an ongoing accounting review.

The company had said last month that annual adjusted profit was expected to be materially below its prior forecast. It had issued three profit warnings in 2019.

Pullen, who led Staffline for two years, will continue to carry out his duties until the company finds a new CEO, Staffline said in a statement. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)