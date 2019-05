May 17 (Reuters) - Staffline Group Plc said ongoing Brexit uncertainty was driving companies to move a significant number of temporary workers into permanent positions to protect against the risk of the labour market tightening, hurting its margins.

The blue-collar recruiter said on Friday that it cut its full-year adjusted operating profit forecast to a range of 23 million pounds to 28 million pounds. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)