December 18, 2019

UK recruiter Staffline cuts full-year profit forecast

Dec 18 (Reuters) - British recruitment company Staffline Group Plc lowered its full-year adjusted operating profit forecast on Wednesday, due to softer-than-anticipated hiring from its customers in the fourth quarter.

The company expects adjusted profits before interest, tax and non-underlying charges of about 10 million pounds to 12 million pounds ($12.83 million to $15.40 million) for the year ending Dec. 31, down from the 20 million pounds it had guided to earlier.

$1 = 0.7794 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

