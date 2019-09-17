Industrials
Recruiter Staffline reports first-half loss

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Recruitment company Staffline Group Plc reported a loss for the first half on Tuesday and said Brexit had become the source of unprecedented uncertainty for its end customers, increasingly weighing on consumer confidence.

Staffline, which booked a charge in June for potential fines for underpaying workers, said trading remains challenging and it now expects to deliver full-year adjusted operating profit of about 20 million pounds ($24.82 million).

$1 = 0.8058 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

