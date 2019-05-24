Stagecoach sues UK transport authority over second rail franchise

May 24 (Reuters) - Rail operator Stagecoach Group Plc said on Friday it along with partners SNCF and Virgin had sued Britain’s transport authority, after they were disqualified from bidding for the West Coast rail franchise citing pension concerns.

Stagecoach in May had launched another legal challenge against the Department for Transport after being disqualified for the East Midlands franchise, which it had operated since 2007. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)