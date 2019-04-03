Stagecoach sees higher annual EPS on stronger UK Rail division

April 3 (Reuters) - British transport company Stagecoach on Wednesday raised its full-year expectation for adjusted earnings per share, citing a strong performance at its UK Rail division.

“We have continued to make progress in achieving favourable outcomes from concluding industry charges and contractual matters associated with the expired South West Trains franchise, resulting in additional profit being recognised in the current financial year,” the company said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)