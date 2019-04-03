UPDATE 1-Stagecoach sees higher annual profit on stronger rail businesses

(Adds details on rail business, background)

April 3 (Reuters) - British transport company Stagecoach said on Wednesday it expected full-year adjusted profit to be higher than its prior forecast, on the back of additional gains from improved performance of its rail businesses.

The upbeat profit view comes months after Stagecoach said it expected profit of 18.3 pence per share for the year to the April end and warned of a hit from the loss of a contract to run trains from London to Edinburgh.

The shrinking size of its rail business, largely due to the British government taking over running the East Coast rail route from Stagecoach in May last year, had also prompted the transport company to cut its dividend.

The company said comparable revenue at its UK rail business, excluding the Virgin Rail East Coast rail route, rose 1.4 percent in the forty-four weeks ended March 2, while revenue at Virgin Rail rose 6.7 percent.

“We have continued to make progress in achieving favourable outcomes from concluding industry charges and contractual matters associated with the expired South West Trains franchise, resulting in additional profit being recognised in the current financial year,” the company said in a statement.

Comparable revenue at its regional bus division rose 3.4 percent, while revenue from London bus segment rose 1.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7599 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur)