2 months ago
UK's Stagecoach reports 15.3 pct fall in FY pretax profit
June 28, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 2 months ago

UK's Stagecoach reports 15.3 pct fall in FY pretax profit

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - British transport company Stagecoach Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 15.3 percent drop in its full-year pretax profit as economic conditions hurt its domestic bus business.

The company reported a pretax profit of 158.7 million pounds ($203.4 million) for the year ended April 29. Full-year revenue rose to 3.94 billion pounds from 3.87 billion pounds, a year earlier.

"Looking ahead, we remain cautious on the short-term outlook for revenue trends and operating profit in our bus and rail markets in the UK," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7804 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

