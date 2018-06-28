UPDATE 1-Stagecoach cuts dividend, hit by East Coast rail costs

(Adds background, shares)

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British transport company Stagecoach cut its dividend after annual profits fell, and the company took an 85.6 million pound ($112 million) hit from the failure of the East Coast rail contract.

The British government took over the route between London and Edinburgh earlier this month after Stagecoach over-estimated the profit it would make from the franchise.

Stagecoach, which also runs buses in the UK and coaches in the U.S., on Thursday posted adjusted pretax profit of 144.8 million pounds for the year ended April 28, down from the 151.0 million pounds it made in the prior period, and said it would cut its dividend.

The full-year pay-out was cut to 7.7 pence per share, down from 11.9 pence per share, meaning it will more than halve its proposed final dividend per share.

Its shares were trading down 1 percent in early deals.

The board decided to cut the dividend to reflect the company’s smaller exposure to rail following the East Coast failure and the ending of another rail contract. It said it needed to be able to cover the payout from its non-rail business.

The failure of the East Coast contract hit Stagecoach with a bill of 85.6 million pounds which it recorded as exceptional costs.

“I am disappointed to be reporting significant exceptional costs in respect of Virgin Trains East Coast but I am pleased that there is now clarity for both customers and shareholders,” Chief Executive Martin Griffiths said.