PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Stallergenes has agreed to a 730 million euro ($834 million) takeover by the Waypoint/Ares Life Sciences vehicle of Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, the companies said on Thursday.

Waypoint, which already owns around 83 percent of Stallergenes, will offer 37 euros in cash, representing a 42.9 percent premium to Stallergenes’ closing price of 25.90 euros on March 20.