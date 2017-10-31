FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered appoints Ben Hung as retail banking chief
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 8:29 AM / in an hour

Standard Chartered appoints Ben Hung as retail banking chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc said Ben Hung, Chief Executive for the Greater China and North Asia region would take on the additional role of its retail banking boss on Nov. 30.

Hung would take over from Karen Fawcett, who joined the bank in 2001 and will retire at the end of the year, Standard Chartered said in a statement.

As CEO of retail banking, Hung will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of strategy and ongoing product and technology improvements across retail banking, the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by Lawrence White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.