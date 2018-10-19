FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 19, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

StanChart set to miss 2018 cost targets -website efinancialcareers, citing email

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is a facing ‘a significant challenge’ to meet its 2018 cost reduction targets and predicts a recent slowdown in income will continue for the rest of the year, website efinancialcareers reported on Friday, citing an internal email.

“We have made virtually no progress since May when we adjusted our budgets in reducing our cost base,” StanChart CFO Andy Halford wrote in the email sent to senior managers at the bank earlier this month.

A spokeswoman for StanChart confirmed the veracity of the email.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.