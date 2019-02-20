Standard Chartered fined $133 mln by Britain's financial watchdog

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc said on Wednesday Britain’s financial watchdog had imposed a fine of 102.2 million pounds ($133.34 million) in relation to its investigation into the bank’s historical financial crime controls.

In a filing bit.ly/2DWfwac to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday, StanChart said it was considering its options in relation to the decision by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's Regulatory Decisions Committee.

The bank’s fourth-quarter results will include a $900 million provision, set aside for ongoing investigations by U.S. and U.K. authorities, for potential penalties.