FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 27, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

StanChart agrees extension of U.S. deferred prosecution agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Friday it had agreed to a further extension of its U.S. deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) until the end of December this year.

StanChart first entered into the agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the New York County District Attorney’s Office in December 2012 over alleged violations related to U.S. sanctions.

“The agreement acknowledges that the group has taken a number of steps and made significant progress toward compliance with the requirements of the DPA and enhancing its sanctions compliance programme, but that the programme has not yet reached the standard required by the DPA,” Standard Chartered said in a statement. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.