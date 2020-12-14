Standard Chartered sets UK, U.S. diversity targets for senior leadership

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Monday that it was setting diversity targets for its senior leadership teams in Britain and the United States, aiming to boost the number of Black staff in its senior ranks.

The Asia-focused bank said that currently just 1.3% of its senior leadership team in Britain and 4% of its top management in the United States are Black. It plans to boost that proportion to 5% in Britain and 8% in the United States by 2025.

The lender also wants to increase the overall proportion of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff in its senior UK ranks to 20% by 2025 compared with 12.7% currently. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, editing by Karin Strohecker)