StanChart says exploring opening new European office
December 5, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

StanChart says exploring opening new European office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is exploring setting up a new office in Europe to help its expansion in the region, a spokesman for the bank said on Tuesday.

The Financial Times reported that Warsaw is one of the locations being examined by the emerging markets-focused bank, and that the new office could house around 500 staff.

StanChart did not comment on where the new office would be or how many staff it would have, but said the aim is to support its business growth in Europe and gain access to local talent. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

