MOVES-StanChart names new power, utilities and infrastructure global head

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has hired James Cameron as its global head of power, utilities and infrastructure and cleantech, the bank said on Monday.

Cameron was previously at rival HSBC, co-heading its Asia Pacific infrastructure and real estate group.

Cameron will also become StanChart’s head of commercial real estate for Southeast Asia. His appointment will take effect on 5 August, subject to regulatory approval, a statement from the bank said.