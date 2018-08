LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has completed the sale of its principal finance real estate business in Asia to private equity firm Actis, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The 20-strong StanChart team will join Actis, the source said. Reuters reported in March the two parties had reached a provisional agreement on the deal.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the deal. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by David Evans)