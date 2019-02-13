MOVES-StanChart names head of global banking for Singapore

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc on Wednesday named Chow Wan Thonh as head of global banking for Singapore, replacing Patrick Lee.

Lee, who was heading its global banking unit for Singapore so far, became the chief executive officer of the bank’s Singapore franchise in July, 2018.

Wan Thonh, who was most recently heading global banking for Singapore at rival HSBC Holdings Plc, will report to Bharat Padmanabhan, regional head of global banking for the ASEAN and South Asia regions. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)