MOVES-Standard Chartered makes senior Middle East appointments

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Friday that Boutros Klink had been appointed chief executive, Middle East, excluding the United Arab Emirates.

Klink will hand over his responsibility as chief executive of Bahrain to Abdulla Bukhowa, chief executive of Qatar, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, the bank said.

Bukhowa will continue to oversee the bank’s operations in Qatar.

Muhannad Mukahall will take on the role of chief executive of the bank's operations in Jordan, while Hussain Yafai is appointed chief executive of Oman, subject to approvals, it said.