Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Standard Chartered Plc named Richard Horrocks-Taylor global head of metals and mining division.

Horrocks-Taylor was most recently head of Royal Bank of Canada’s metals and mining division for Europe and Africa regions.

Horrocks-Taylor reports to Ananth Venkat, global head of the bank’s global industries group unit. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)