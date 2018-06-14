FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 6:38 AM / in 6 hours

StanChart to set up new global business services hub in Warsaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said on Thursday it was setting up its latest global business services hub in the Polish capital of Warsaw, in the latest hit to London’s status as Europe’s premier financial centre.

The new office, which is expected to open in September, will house a range of operations serving the lender’s growing European and U.S. client base, including technology and finance services, cyber security, as well as traditional banking activities.

The unit - which joins a network of similarly structured hubs in China, India and Malaysia - will be run by Rowena Everson, who has been promoted to chief executive of Standard Chartered Global Business Services Poland from her current role as a managing director and head of business support, risk and governance for Europe based in London. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise; editing by Jason Neely)

