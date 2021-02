HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is likely to reduce its office space by a third in the next three to four years, Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford told Bloomberg TV in an interview.

Earlier, StanChart posted a fall of 57% in annual profit for 2020, but announced a dividend and share buyback and reaffirmed its long-term profit goals. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)